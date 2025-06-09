Casey's Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, June 9.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share, down from $2.34 per share in the year-ago period. Casey's projects quarterly revenue of $3.95 billion, compared to $3.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, the company said third-quarter revenue of $3.90 billion beat the consensus of $3.73 billion.

Casey’s shares fell 0.4% to close at $444.04 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $500 on April 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania reinstated a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $400 to $450 on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $451 to $454 on Nov. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $400 on Nov. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Benchmark analyst John Lawrence reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $410 on Sept. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%

