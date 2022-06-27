ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tesla To $1,150? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 9:38 AM | 2 min read
  • Evercore ISI Group cut United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL price target from $56 to $45. United Airlines shares fell 0.8% to trade at $38.22 on Monday.
  • Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY price target from $14 to $7. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 1.9% to trade at $6.87 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $102. Merck shares rose 1% to trade at $94.10 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from $70 to $45. Coinbase shares dropped 7% to trade at $58.31 on Monday.
  • Mizuho cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,300 to $1,150. Tesla shares gained 2.3% to trade at $753.68 on Monday.

Check out this: Walmart And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

  • BMO Capital cut Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $115 to $85. FedEx shares rose 1.5% to trade at $59.32 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $298 to $320. FedEx shares rose 1.5% to trade at $246.84 on Monday.
  • Daiwa Capital cut the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $87 to $70. Oracle shares fell 2.3% to trade at $69.16 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $65 to $60. Citigroup shares rose 0.4% to trade at $48.03 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on Accenture plc ACN from $455 to $370. Accenture shares fell 0.4% to trade at $48.03 on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetSmall CapIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings