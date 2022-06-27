Tesla To $1,150? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

- Evercore ISI Group cut United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL price target from $56 to $45. United Airlines shares fell 0.8% to trade at $38.22 on Monday.
- Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY price target from $14 to $7. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 1.9% to trade at $6.87 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $102. Merck shares rose 1% to trade at $94.10 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from $70 to $45. Coinbase shares dropped 7% to trade at $58.31 on Monday.
- Mizuho cut Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,300 to $1,150. Tesla shares gained 2.3% to trade at $753.68 on Monday.
- BMO Capital cut Micron Technology, Inc. MU price target from $115 to $85. FedEx shares rose 1.5% to trade at $59.32 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $298 to $320. FedEx shares rose 1.5% to trade at $246.84 on Monday.
- Daiwa Capital cut the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $87 to $70. Oracle shares fell 2.3% to trade at $69.16 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lowered price target for Citigroup Inc. C from $65 to $60. Citigroup shares rose 0.4% to trade at $48.03 on Monday.
- Barclays cut the price target on Accenture plc ACN from $455 to $370. Accenture shares fell 0.4% to trade at $48.03 on Monday.
