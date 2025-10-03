analyst working on laptop
October 3, 2025 9:01 AM 2 min read

This Bank of New York Mellon Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Red Cat shares closed at $11.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch initiated coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. I-MAB shares closed at $4.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $131. WEC Energy shares closed at $112.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $125. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $106.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rothschild & Co analyst Nicholas Watts initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $136. Circle Internet shares closed at $149.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BK Logo
BKBank of New York Mellon Corp
$106.38-%
Overview
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$147.01-1.81%
IMAB Logo
IMABI-MAB
$4.345.08%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$12.296.68%
WEC Logo
WECWEC Energy Group Inc
$112.690.59%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved