This Bank of New York Mellon Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Austin Bohlig initiated coverage on Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Red Cat shares closed at $11.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch initiated coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. I-MAB shares closed at $4.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $131. WEC Energy shares closed at $112.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Brennan Hawken initiated coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $125. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $106.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Nicholas Watts initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $136. Circle Internet shares closed at $149.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
