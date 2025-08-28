This Oddity Tech Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald initiated coverage on Oddity Tech Ltd . ODD with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $72. ODDITY Tech shares closed at $60.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis initiated coverage on NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE with a Neutral rating. Nano Nuclear Energy shares closed at $32.89 on Wednesday.

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore initiated coverage on Acuren Corporation TIC with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $16. Acuren shares closed at $10.60 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Jeff Cohen initiated coverage on Fractyl Health, Inc. GUTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.6. Fractyl Health shares closed at $0.9904 on Wednesday.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3.6. Fractyl Health shares closed at $0.9904 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Roger Song initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5. Biomea Fusion shares closed at $1.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying ODD stock?

