This Motorola Solutions Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd. KARO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Karooooo shares closed at $49.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $33. QXO shares closed at $21.15 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Andrew Spinola initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $49. Motorola Solutions shares closed at $408.73 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DiDi Global Inc. DIDIY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $7.2. DiDi Global shares closed at $5.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Andrew Spinola initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $820. Axon Enterprise shares closed at $745.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

