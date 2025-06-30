June 30, 2025 1:04 PM 2 min read

This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Aytu BioPharma shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250. Circle Internet shares closed at $180.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Edgewise Therapeutics shares closed at $13.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation SBUX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $100. Starbucks shares closed at $92.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc. SAIL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $29. SailPoint shares closed at $22.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SBUX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.162.86%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
54.68
Growth
38.43
Quality
Not Available
Value
43.64
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$181.680.69%
EWTX Logo
EWTXEdgewise Therapeutics Inc
$13.280.80%
SAIL Logo
SAILSailPoint Inc
$23.292.28%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$91.42-0.74%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved