This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Aytu BioPharma shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250. Circle Internet shares closed at $180.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Edgewise Therapeutics shares closed at $13.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation SBUX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $100. Starbucks shares closed at $92.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc. SAIL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $29. SailPoint shares closed at $22.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SBUX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.