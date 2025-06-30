This Starbucks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiated coverage on Aytu BioPharma, Inc . AYTU with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Aytu BioPharma shares closed at $2.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Needham analyst John Todaro initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $250. Circle Internet shares closed at $180.43 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Joseph Pantginis initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc . EWTX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. Edgewise Therapeutics shares closed at $13.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation SBUX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $100. Starbucks shares closed at $92.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver initiated coverage on SailPoint, Inc. SAIL with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $29. SailPoint shares closed at $22.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

