This ServiceNow Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Argus Research initiated coverage on Duolingo, Inc. DUOL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $575. Duolingo shares closed at $422.79 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Tilchen initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $330. Flutter Entertainment shares closed at $275.83 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria initiated coverage on ServiceNow, Inc. NOW with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1,150. ServiceNow shares closed at $996.32 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Daniel Grosslight initiated coverage on Waystar Holding Corp. WAY with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $45. Waystar shares closed at $38.71 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan initiated coverage on Autoliv, Inc. ALV with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $133. Autoliv shares closed at $111.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

