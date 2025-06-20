This Snowflake Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $235. Circle Internet Group shares closed at $199.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $235. Circle Internet Group shares closed at $199.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG SRAD with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. Sportradar shares closed at $25.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. Sportradar shares closed at $25.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Robert Farnam initiated coverage on Everest Group, Ltd . EG with a Buy rating. Everest Group shares closed at $332.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating. Everest Group shares closed at $332.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. CICC initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc. SNOW with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $225. Snowflake shares closed at $212.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $225. Snowflake shares closed at $212.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Joseph Tumillo initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $543. Kinsale Cap shares closed at $460.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SNOW stock? Here's what analysts think:

