This Snowflake Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group CRCL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $235. Circle Internet Group shares closed at $199.59 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon initiated coverage on Sportradar Group AG SRAD with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $32. Sportradar shares closed at $25.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Robert Farnam initiated coverage on Everest Group, Ltd. EG with a Buy rating. Everest Group shares closed at $332.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc. SNOW with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $225. Snowflake shares closed at $212.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Joseph Tumillo initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $543. Kinsale Cap shares closed at $460.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SNOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

