This GE Vernova Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst David George downgraded Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $60. Citizens Financial shares closed at $58.46 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Jean Ann Salisbury downgraded Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $198 to $195. Valero Energy shares closed at $176.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Tom Curran downgraded the rating for GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) from Buy to Neutral. GE Vernova shares closed at $723.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Argus Research analyst Taylor Conrad downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) from Buy to Hold. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $77.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Robert Stevenson downgraded Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) from Buy to Neutral and announced a $21 price target. Alexander & Baldwin shares closed at $20.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying GEV stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.