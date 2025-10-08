This FedEx Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Rothschild & Co analyst Ed Ridley-Day downgraded Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $245 to $220. Danaher shares closed at $208.77 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Ryan Cooke downgraded the rating for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) from Outperform to Peer Perform. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $90.24 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $81 to $60. Freshpet shares closed at $52.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $284 to $274. FedEx shares closed at $242.33 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street analyst Tim Moore downgraded the rating for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) from Buy to Hold and announced a $3.5 price target. Plug Power shares closed at $3.87 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying FDX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.