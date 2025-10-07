Dollar Tree logo on exterior of building
October 7, 2025 8:30 AM 1 min read

This Dollar Tree Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Needham analyst Chris Pierce downgraded the rating for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Buy to Hold. TrueCar shares closed at $1.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $110 to $70. Dollar Tree shares closed at $87.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $80 to $75. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $71.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded the rating for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $93 to $83. GE HealthCare shares closed at $76.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa downgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $123 to $124. Autoliv shares closed at $127.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CHWY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALV Logo
ALVAutoliv Inc
$125.87-1.19%
Overview
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$84.10-4.08%
GEHC Logo
GEHCGE HealthCare Technologies Inc
$75.25-1.52%
SYF Logo
SYFSynchrony Financial
$70.54-1.18%
TRUE Logo
TRUETrueCar Inc
$1.73-4.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved