This Dollar Tree Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Chris Pierce downgraded the rating for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) from Buy to Hold. TrueCar shares closed at $1.82 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Hold to Underperform and lowered the price target from $110 to $70. Dollar Tree shares closed at $87.68 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $80 to $75. Synchrony Financial shares closed at $71.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded the rating for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $93 to $83. GE HealthCare shares closed at $76.41 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Juan Perez-Carrascosa downgraded Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $123 to $124. Autoliv shares closed at $127.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
