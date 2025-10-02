This RH Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Luke Sergott downgraded Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $450 to $425. Medpace shares closed at $543.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham downgraded Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $25. Olin shares closed at $25.62 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Phillip Blee downgraded the rating for RH (NYSE:RH) from Outperform to Market Perform. RH shares closed at $200.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $70 to $57. Edison Intl shares closed at $56.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin downgraded American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) from Outperform to Sector Perform and cut the price target from $260 to $220. American Tower shares closed at $193.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
