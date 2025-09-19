This United Parcel Service Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc . UPS from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $125 to $96. United Parcel Service shares closed at $85.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein downgraded the rating for 89bio, Inc. ETNB from Buy to Neutral and announced a $14.5 price target. 89bio shares closed at $14.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama downgraded the rating for Replimune Group, Inc. REPL from Neutral to Underweight. Replimune shares closed at $3.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wolfe Research analyst Andy Chen downgraded the rating for 89bio, Inc. ETNB from Outperform to Peer Perform. 89bio shares closed at $14.96 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

