August 28, 2025 8:39 AM 1 min read

This Guess Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $70 to $50. BILL Holdings shares closed at $41.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.63 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M Beder downgraded the rating for Guess?, Inc. GES from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $16.75. Guess shares closed at $16.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

