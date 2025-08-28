This Guess Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries downgraded BILL Holdings, Inc . BILL from Overweight to Neutral and cut the price target from $70 to $50. BILL Holdings shares closed at $41.63 on Wednesday.

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti downgraded Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited AHL from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Aspen Insurance shares closed at $36.63 on Wednesday.

Small Cap Consumer Research analyst Eric M Beder downgraded the rating for Guess?, Inc. GES from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $16.75. Guess shares closed at $16.84 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock