- SEO-driven visits dropped 23.5% in Q2 and 25.3% in July 2025, pressured by Google’s AI Overviews rollout.
- Self-serve growth outlook dims, with analysis pointing to a potential 5.2% ARR decline in 2026 if trends persist.
Monday.com Ltd. MNDY shares are trading lower on Thursday.
The firm is facing growth concerns as SEO-driven traffic declines and rising marketing costs point to potential self-serve headwinds.
Bank of America Securities Matt Bullock downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, lowering the price forecast from $240 to $205.
Bullock downgraded the stock after reviewing web traffic trends by channel.
He noted that SEO-driven visits fell 23.5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, with the decline worsening to 25.3% in July, likely due to Google’s broader rollout of AI Overviews.
Since less than 30% of signups come from Google, he built a framework using Similarweb data to gauge growth impact.
Bullock said that while shares are already down 30% since the second quarter earnings, ongoing fundamental challenges and AI-driven search risks make risk/reward balanced.
The analyst is not calling for a 2025 revenue guide miss but trimmed 2026 revenue estimates and cut his price target to $205 from $240.
Bullock warned that if July 2025 traffic declines persist, Monday.com could see meaningful self-serve headwinds in the second half of 2025 and 2026.
Extending July’s traffic trends forward, Bullock’s analysis implies a 5.2% decline in self-serve gross ARR added in 2026, translating to about a 2-point drag on total gross ARR added for that year.
Price Action: MNDY shares are trading lower by 1.33% to $171.07 at last check Thursday.
