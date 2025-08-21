monday.com logo on phone screen
Monday.com Stock Slides As SEO Traffic Declines Raise Growth Fears

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Monday.com Ltd. MNDY shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The firm is facing growth concerns as SEO-driven traffic declines and rising marketing costs point to potential self-serve headwinds.

Bank of America Securities Matt Bullock downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, lowering the price forecast from $240 to $205.

Bullock downgraded the stock after reviewing web traffic trends by channel.

He noted that SEO-driven visits fell 23.5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, with the decline worsening to 25.3% in July, likely due to Google’s broader rollout of AI Overviews.

Since less than 30% of signups come from Google, he built a framework using Similarweb data to gauge growth impact.

Bullock said that while shares are already down 30% since the second quarter earnings, ongoing fundamental challenges and AI-driven search risks make risk/reward balanced.

The analyst is not calling for a 2025 revenue guide miss but trimmed 2026 revenue estimates and cut his price target to $205 from $240.

Bullock warned that if July 2025 traffic declines persist, Monday.com could see meaningful self-serve headwinds in the second half of 2025 and 2026.

Extending July’s traffic trends forward, Bullock’s analysis implies a 5.2% decline in self-serve gross ARR added in 2026, translating to about a 2-point drag on total gross ARR added for that year.

Price Action: MNDY shares are trading lower by 1.33% to $171.07 at last check Thursday.

