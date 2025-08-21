Analysts
This Maplebear Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • B of A Securities analyst Michael Funk downgraded monday.com Ltd. MNDY from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $240 to $205. Monday.Com shares closed at $173.37 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt downgraded Maplebear Inc. CART from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $55 to $42. Maplebear shares closed at $45.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet downgraded South Bow Corporation SOBO from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $27 price target. South Bow shares closed at $28.09 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CART stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

