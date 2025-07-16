July 16, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

This Centene Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher downgraded the rating for ArcelorMittal S.A. MT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ArcelorMittal shares closed at $33.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Phillips 66 PSX from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $126 to $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $128.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded the rating for Centene Corporation CNC from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $52 to $30. Centene shares closed at $30.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded WESCO International, Inc. WCC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $190 to $200. WESCO Intl shares closed at $198.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Daniela Costa downgraded CNH Industrial N.V. CNH from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12.5 to $11.5. CNH Industrial shares closed at $13.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved