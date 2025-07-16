This Centene Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher downgraded the rating for ArcelorMittal S.A. MT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ArcelorMittal shares closed at $33.14 on Tuesday.

Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Phillips 66 PSX from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $126 to $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $128.27 on Tuesday.

B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded the rating for Centene Corporation CNC from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $52 to $30. Centene shares closed at $30.00 on Tuesday.

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded WESCO International, Inc . WCC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $190 to $200. WESCO Intl shares closed at $198.14 on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Daniela Costa downgraded CNH Industrial N.V. CNH from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12.5 to $11.5. CNH Industrial shares closed at $13.12 on Tuesday.

