This Centene Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Amos Fletcher downgraded the rating for ArcelorMittal S.A. MT from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ArcelorMittal shares closed at $33.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri downgraded Phillips 66 PSX from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $126 to $130. Phillips 66 shares closed at $128.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Kevin Fischbeck downgraded the rating for Centene Corporation CNC from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $52 to $30. Centene shares closed at $30.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll downgraded WESCO International, Inc. WCC from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $190 to $200. WESCO Intl shares closed at $198.14 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Daniela Costa downgraded CNH Industrial N.V. CNH from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12.5 to $11.5. CNH Industrial shares closed at $13.12 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.