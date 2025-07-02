This Centene Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Emmanuel Rosner downgraded the rating for Aptiv PLC APTV from Outperform to Peer Perform. Aptiv shares closed at $71.67 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded CarGurus, Inc. CARG from Market Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $38. CarGurus shares closed at $33.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Froylan Mendez downgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10.5 to $8.8. Arcos Dorados shares closed at $7.97 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst A.J. Rice downgraded Centene Corporation CNC from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $80 to $45. Centene shares closed at $56.65 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Andrew Rosivach downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR from Outperform to Peer Perform. Textron shares closed at $56.69 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying CNC stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Photo via Shutterstock
APTVAptiv PLC
$71.00-0.93%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.74
Growth
41.26
Quality
30.81
Value
60.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
