Vanda Reports Big Win In Wegovy Support Study, Analysts Upbeat

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Monday released topline results from its randomized controlled clinical study (VP-VLY-686-2601) evaluating tradipitant to prevent nausea and vomiting induced by Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy.

The trial studied 116 healthy overweight or obese adults.

The study saw 29.3% of tradipitant-treated participants (17/58) experience vomiting as compared to 58.6% on placebo (34/58), representing a 50% relative reduction.

The study also met the key secondary endpoint of the proportion of participants with vomiting and significant nausea at 22.4% in the tradipitant group (13/58) versus 48.3% on placebo (28/58).

Tradipitant demonstrated a favorable safety profile consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals observed.

Analyst Take

B Riley, in an investor note on Tuesday, wrote, “While we believe this opens a potential blockbuster opportunity in GLP-1 supportive care that is not yet in our model, more immediately, it incrementally de-risks the pending motion sickness PDUFA (12/30/25).

Combined with the bysanti 1Q26 PDUFA for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder that anchors the core investment thesis, analyst Madison El-Saadi views current valuation levels as increasingly disconnected from Vanda’s execution momentum and near-term catalyst density.

B Riley reiterates a Buy rating and a price target of $11.

H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday wrote that, “From our vantage point, these data appear robust and clinically meaningful. We draw investors’ attention to the fact that in this trial, patients were administered a very high dose of Wegovy without a titration period — this clearly set a high bar to overcome for tradipitant in attenuating the side effects of the drug.”

Analyst Raghuram Selvaraju says that Vanda could partner with one of the current marketers of GLP-1 RA drugs for weight loss in order to optimize the value of tradipitant in the future.

The analyst reiterates the Buy rating and a price target of $20.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai wrote that, “positioned as an adjunct therapy, tradipitant could potentially improve GLP-1’s relatively poor adherence (30%-50% discontinuation rates). We are curious how the benefits evolve upon longer dosing.” Jefferies has a Hold rating and a $5 price target.

VNDA Price Action: Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock was down 4.97% at 4.88 on Thursday at publication.

