Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on Monday released topline results from its randomized controlled clinical study (VP-VLY-686-2601) evaluating tradipitant to prevent nausea and vomiting induced by Wegovy.

The trial studied 116 healthy overweight or obese adults.

Novo Nordisk A/S’ (NYSE:NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide) is a GLP-1 receptor agonist for overweight and obese adults.

GLP-1 drugs are associated with early discontinuations due to gastrointestinal side effects that impose substantial costs on patients and payors.

Data

Patients forgo meaningful weight loss (15–20% with sustained use) and reductions in complications.

Payors face wasted spending on unused prescriptions without benefits, plus ongoing costs from unmanaged obesity, including hospitalizations.

The study, which pretreated patients with either tradipitant or placebo before administering a 1 mg injection of Wegovy, a dose that normally takes 9 weeks of titration to reach, succeeded and met its primary endpoint.

29.3% of tradipitant-treated participants (17/58) experienced vomiting compared to 58.6% on placebo (34/58), representing a 50% relative reduction.

The study also met the key secondary endpoint of the proportion of participants with vomiting and significant nausea at 22.4% in the tradipitant group (13/58) versus 48.3% on placebo (28/58).

Tradipitant demonstrated a favorable safety profile consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals observed.

“These results demonstrate tradipitant’s potential to mitigate GLP-1-induced nausea and vomiting, which are key contributors to the 30-50% real-world discontinuation rates for GLP-1 agonists, often before therapeutic doses are reached,” said Mihael Polymeropoulos, President, CEO, and Chairman of Vanda.

The observed efficacy is consistent with tradipitant’s demonstrated performance in motion sickness in multiple studies, where it reduced vomiting by more than 50% in randomized studies with over 800 individuals.

What Next?

These results position tradipitant as a potentially transformative adjunct in the rapidly expanding global GLP-1 agonist market, which is currently greater than $50 billion through the first nine months of 2025.

Vanda will evaluate an efficient development path towards obtaining regulatory approval for this unmet need. A Phase 3 program is anticipated to initiate in the first half of 2026.

VNDA Price Action: Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares were up 16.24% at $5.11 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

