Monster Beverage, UnitedHealth, Thermo Fisher Scientific And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) .

The beverage company’s stock price surged to a fresh 52-week high on Monday.

On the earnings front, Monster Beverage, on Nov. 6, reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 48 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.19 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.1 billion and was up from revenue of $1.88 billion from the same period last year.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) , saying he is not really positive in the market right here and expects volatility to continue.

Lending support to his choice, UnitedHealth Group, on Oct. 28, reported upbeat third-quarter earnings and raised its 2025 guidance. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.92, down from $7.15 a year ago, beating the consensus of $2.79. Revenues increased 12% year over year to $113.161 billion, slightly edging higher than the consensus of $113.064 billion.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, picked Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Thermo Fisher Scientific, on Nov. 12, received 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for EXENT System to aid in the diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IYH) , saying a resolution is expected at the government level over the next few weeks, which should be a catalyst.

Price Action:

UnitedHealth shares fell 0.4% to close at $320.52 on Monday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific fell 2% to close at $567.16 during the session.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF fell 0.1% on Monday.

Monster Beverage shares gained 0.7% to settle at $71.84.

