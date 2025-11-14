Walmart's CEO Shake-Up Catches Analysts And Investors Off Guard

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares are trading lower on Friday.

In a new SEC filing, Walmart said longtime President and Chief Executive Officer C. Douglas McMillon will step aside as CEO. He will leave the top job on Jan. 31, 2026, and shift into an executive advisory role.

The board chose John R. Furner to succeed McMillon as president and CEO effective Feb. 1, 2026.

Following the news, JPMorgan analyst Christopher Horvers reiterated the Overweight rating on the stock.

Analyst’s Take

Horvers writes that Walmart has maintained its tradition of elevating seasoned leaders, noting that Furner is a respected veteran who has run multiple divisions.

He says Furner is the clear successor to McMillon, whom he credits as the architect of Walmart's major 2014 turnaround.

The analyst adds that the leadership shift surprised both him and many investors, especially given current consumer uncertainty and high expectations for stronger second-half profit growth.

He says Walmart emphasized in follow-up conversations that the transition is happening entirely on McMillon's terms and during a period of strong momentum.

Horvers notes that the company described itself as "firing on all cylinders," with solid market-share gains and expanding profitability.

He adds that the timing reflected board procedures requiring disclosure within 48 hours of the recent third-quarter meeting.

The analyst writes that Walmart did not reiterate guidance in the announcement because it wanted the focus on McMillon's achievements and Furner's opportunity to build on them, especially around AI initiatives. He notes that Furner has been the primary force behind recent profitability acceleration in Walmart U.S.

The analyst adds that the CEO role remains an all-consuming position, touching every part of an executive's life due to Walmart's global reach.

WMT Price Action: Walmart shares were down 0.90% at $101.62 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

