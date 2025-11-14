Sempra Analyst Turns Bullish On Increased Focus On Texas

Sempra's (NYSE:SRE) management has increased focus on Texas, which "should drive earnings upside in the medium-term," according to Goldman Sachs.

The Sempra Analyst: Analyst Carly Davenport upgraded the rating from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $88 to $106.

The Sempra Thesis: The company's Texas utility, Oncor, seems well-positioned to benefit from growth in data center load in the region and "higher business, infrastructure and population growth in the state, Davenport said in the upgrade note.

The utility is also poised to benefit from the "constructive" regulatory environment, he added.

Management has plans to increase capital investments by at least 30% in the Texas subsidiary and there is upside to this, the analyst stated.

"After reflecting the increased capital plan in Texas, we raise our Oncor expected EPS growth to ~21% in 2025-2029 up from 15% before, with the consolidated company’s EPS growth now at over 10% over the same period, compared to ~9.5% before," he further wrote.

SRE Price Action: Shares of Sempra had risen by 0.81% to $92.97 at the time of publication on Friday.

• Sempra Sells Stake To Fund US Utility Growth

