Hyperscale Data, Inc. (AMEX:GPUS) stock fell Friday after the company’s executive chairman issued a lengthy letter outlining a Bitcoin-centered strategy and detailing the firm’s estimated financial standing.

Founder and Executive Chairman Milton “Todd” Ault III told stockholders the recent pullback in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC/USD) and weakness in AI-linked equities have not changed the company’s outlook.

He said the executive team believes Hyperscale Data is in its strongest position since its formation eight years ago.

Ault said estimated total assets reached about $330 million as of Oct. 31, with roughly $150 million in estimated net assets.

He cited around $122 million in combined cash and Bitcoin holdings as a key foundation for long-term expansion. He noted that small-cap companies face steep challenges in the public markets and said the company’s structure has contributed to a valuation disconnect.

Chairman Acknowledges Past Missteps

Ault said building the business required difficult decisions and admitted he now regrets some of those choices.

He highlighted the company’s headcount of more than 600 employees across three continents and said investors may still underestimate the potential of its operating businesses, including Circle 8 Crane Services, a subsidiary with independent leadership.

He said the company sees a clear route to profitability by 2026, driven by Bitcoin exposure and the performance of its financial services assets.

The executive committee monitors operations and capital allocation each day to ensure consistency across the organization.

Michigan Data Center Seen As Key Asset

Ault called the company’s Michigan AI data center one of its most important properties.

The site currently offers about 30 megawatts of capacity, with a staged expansion targeting 70 megawatts within about 20 months.

He said the location could reach roughly 340 megawatts depending on financing, regulatory approvals and utility agreements.

The facility houses NVIDIA servers and GPU clusters central to its AI and high-performance computing plans.

Chairman Commits To Holding Bitcoin

Ault said his family’s firm, Ault & Company, remains the largest Hyperscale Data stockholder with roughly $55 million in preferred shares.

He said he has no intention of selling shares and plans additional investments when possible.

The company recently added thousands of new Antminers to increase mining output and has been purchasing Bitcoin at lower prices.

“I said earlier that we have made mistakes, and I want to be very clear: The biggest mistake I have made since 2011 is selling Bitcoin,” Ault said.

Ault said the company struggled with banking issues and operational hurdles tied to Bitcoin ownership in earlier years, leading to decisions he now regrets. He compared Hyperscale Data’s current strategy to the Bitcoin-focused approach championed by Michael Saylor at Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) .

Ault said the company intends to grow its Bitcoin holdings well beyond $100 million.

He said the firm will continue mining, buying and holding Bitcoin indefinitely and will dollar-cost average into Bitcoin for as long as possible.

Ault told investors he expects 2026 to be a pivotal year for the organization.

