On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said that although Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is a good company, it lacks a catalyst for recommending it. Therefore, he advises, “take a pass."

Zoom Communications will release its financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Nov. 24, after the closing bell.

When it comes to ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC), Cramer put it plainly: “I'm really anti the oils right now.”

The “Mad Money” host says oil stocks are “all going lower… I do not want to touch them.”

Piper Sandler analyst Derek Podhaizer, on Oct. 16, maintained ProFrac with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.

When asked about Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), Cramer recommended owning Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) stock instead.

On the earnings front, Viking Therapeutics, on Oct. 22, reported quarterly losses of 81 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 72 cents per share.

When asked about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), he said, “I won't recommend it personally, but I can't fight it.”

The company, on Oct. 30, reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.45 (up 3.6% year over year), in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $6.072 billion (down 3% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $5.309 billion.

Price Action:

Viking Therapeutics shares fell 3.8% to settle at $34.63 on Tuesday.

Altria shares rose 1.1% to close at $57.31.

Zoom shares fell 2.8% to settle at $83.83 on Tuesday.

ProFrac shares dipped 7.6% to close at $5.12.

