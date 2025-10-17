Microsoft Office in Haifa, Israel
Microsoft, Toast, Charles Schwab And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which is scheduled to release quarterly earnings in a couple of weeks.

Microsoft will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $75.36 billion.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday. Net revenue rose 20% year over year (Y/Y) to $15.18 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. GAAP earnings came in at $12.25 per share, up from $8.40 a year ago and above the $10.86 consensus.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) posted a robust quarter.

Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, a 70% increase year over year (Y/Y), exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25. Quarterly sales of $6.135 billion (+27% Y/Y) outpaced the Street view of $6.009 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Toast, on Aug. 5, posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.

Price Action:

  • Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.3% to close at $758.09 on Thursday.
  • Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to close at $511.61 during the session.
  • Charles Schwab shares declined 1% to close at $93.41 on Thursday.
  • Toast shares jumped 0.5% to settle at $37.40 on Thursday.

