On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, picked Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which is scheduled to release quarterly earnings in a couple of weeks.

Microsoft will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $75.36 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday. Net revenue rose 20% year over year (Y/Y) to $15.18 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. GAAP earnings came in at $12.25 per share, up from $8.40 a year ago and above the $10.86 consensus.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) posted a robust quarter.

Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Thursday. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, a 70% increase year over year (Y/Y), exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25. Quarterly sales of $6.135 billion (+27% Y/Y) outpaced the Street view of $6.009 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Toast, on Aug. 5, posted better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter.

Price Action:

Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.3% to close at $758.09 on Thursday.

Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to close at $511.61 during the session.

Charles Schwab shares declined 1% to close at $93.41 on Thursday.

Toast shares jumped 0.5% to settle at $37.40 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock