September 29, 2025 8:49 AM

Amazon, Meta Platforms And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Odyssey Capital Advisors’ Jason Snipe picked Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), saying AWS will accelerate this quarter.

As per the recent news, Amazon.com agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement over accusations that it misled millions into joining its Prime subscription and then made canceling difficult.

The deal, announced last week, stemmed from a 2023 Federal Trade Commission lawsuit that challenged Amazon’s treatment of shoppers and its self-proclaimed role as a consumer-focused company, according to The New York Times.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) as his final trade.

ExxonMobil is reportedly exploring options with Russia's Rosneft to recover the billions it lost after its withdrawal in 2022. The deal aims to claw back a $4.6 billion write-down after Russia launched a war on Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is expected to go higher.

The European Commission approved a joint venture between Meta Platforms and Reliance Industries Limited of India on Friday, under the EU Merger Regulation. The partnership will focus on enterprise artificial intelligence services.

Price Action:

  • Exxon Mobil shares gained 1.4% to close at $117.22 on Friday.
  • Amazon gained 0.8% to close at $219.78 on Friday.
  • Meta shares fell 0.7% to close at $743.75 during the session.

