A woman measuring her waist with a tape measure
September 5, 2025 1:35 PM 1 min read

Skye Bioscience Advances Position In Competitive Obesity Market With Promising Data

by Vandana Singh Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Thursday, Skye Bioscience Inc. SKYE reported positive results from two preclinical obesity studies testing nimacimab, a peripherally-acting CB1-inhibiting monoclonal antibody.

In the first study, nimacimab matched or exceeded the weight loss of Novo Nordisk's NVO monlunabant while showing superior post-treatment maintenance.

You May Also Like: Skye Bioscience’s Obesity Candidate Shows 30% Weight Loss When Combined With This Drug

The second study evaluated nimacimab alongside Eli Lilly's LLY tirzepatide at both optimal and sub-optimal doses, demonstrating enhanced weight loss and reducing the significant rebound typically seen when tirzepatide is stopped.

Across multiple preclinical trials, nimacimab with tirzepatide produced more than 40% weight loss and cut post-treatment weight regain by over 50%.

William Blair analysts highlighted CB1 receptor targeting as a promising strategy, either alone or in combination with GLP-1 drugs.

While first-generation CB1 inhibitors were shelved due to psychiatric side effects, nimacimab's antibody approach focuses on peripheral receptors, with Phase 1 data supporting improved safety.

Despite fierce competition in the obesity market from GLP-1 blockbusters like Ozempic and Zepbound, analysts say even modest market penetration could drive meaningful upside, prompting William Blair to reiterate an Outperform rating on Skye shares.

Price Action: SKYE stock is up 5.18% at $3.94 at the last check on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

SKYE Logo
SKYESkye Bioscience Inc
$3.883.47%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$729.64-1.79%
NVO Logo
NVONovo Nordisk AS
$55.19-1.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved