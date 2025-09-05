Jim Cramer in backdrop of CNBC logo
September 5, 2025 7:59 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Viking Therapeutics, Inc. VKTX.

On Tuesday, Viking Therapeutics released the much-awaited data from its Phase 2 trial of VK2735 pill, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors.

Cramer still expects Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR to go to $200.

As per the recent news, the company, on Sept. 4, announced a five-year extension with Lear Corp. LEA, a new collaboration with Lumen Technologies LUMN, and plans for its upcoming AIPCon 8 event in September 2025.

“You buy it, but you recognize that it's your spec,” Cramer said when asked about Richtech Robotics Inc. RRR. “Accept the fact that you could lose everything.”

Richtech Robotics, on Aug. 28, announced a $100 million at-the-market offering.

Price Action:

  • Palantir shares rose 0.8% to settle at $156.14 on Thursday.
  • Richtech Robotics shares declined 5.2% to close at $2.5400.
  • Viking Therapeutics shares fell 1.2% to settle at $26.53.
