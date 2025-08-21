American Express, Salesforce And A Retail Giant On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, named American Express Company AXP as her final trade.

On the earnings front, American Express reported its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results on July 18, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share. The company reported quarterly revenue (net of interest expense) growth of 9% year-over-year to $17.86 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $17.71 billion.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said she likes the technicals of Salesforce, Inc. CRM.

As per the recent news, Salesforce signed a definitive agreement to acquire Regrello, an artificial intelligence-native automation platform, as the enterprise software giant accelerates its push into agentic process automation amid a $2.6 trillion global M&A boom.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, the company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.10 on Wednesday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.01. Quarterly sales of $14.40 billion (+7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $14.13 billion.

Salesforce shares gained 0.2% to settle at $246.45 on Wednesday.

American Express shares rose 0.8% to close at $308.40 during the session.

TJX shares gained 2.7% to close at $138.27 during the session.

