On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Short Hills Capital Partners’ Stephen Weiss stated that he is maintaining his position in Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER following the company’s strong quarter and announcement of a buyback program.

On Wednesday, the company reported quarterly revenue growth of 18% year-over-year to $12.65 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion.

San Francisco-based Uber also reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents.

Malcolm Ethridge, Managing Partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT as his final trade.

On Tuesday, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Bose George maintained Rocket Companies with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $14 to $15, while UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained the stock with a Neutral and boosted the price target from $14 to $16.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Walmart Inc. WMT as his final trade.

As per the recent news, Walmart, on July 29, disclosed a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer and Leagues Cup to elevate the game for U.S. fans.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas picked The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, saying financials can benefit in case of rate cuts.

Price Action:

Uber shares fell 0.2% to settle at $89.22 on Wednesday.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 0.5% during the session.

Rocket Companies rose 0.5% to close at $18.12 during the session.

Walmart rose 4.1% to close at $103.36 on Wednesday.

