July 30, 2025 7:51 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says 'No' To This Auto Parts Provider, But 'Yes' To Another

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP and said yes to AutoZone, Inc. AZO.

According to recent news, Advance Auto Parts announced on Monday the pricing of upsized $1.95 billion in aggregate senior notes due 2030 and 2033.

Cramer said he is going to take a pass on Toyota Motor Corporation TM because it just “went up so much.”

Toyota Motor North America, on July 1, reported June U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles. That’s an increase of 0.1% on a volume basis and up 8.4% on a daily selling rate basis compared to the year-ago month.

The Mad Money host said he will be a buyer of UGI Corporation UGI, most certainly.

On the earnings front, UGI Corporation will hold a fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Cramer said he doesn't want Fortinet, Inc. FTNT.

On Monday, Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained Fortinet with a Buy and maintained a $125 price target, while Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $110.

Price Action From Tuesday:

  • Fortinet shares fell 0.1% to settle at $104.77.
  • Advance Auto Parts shares fell 1.32% to close at $56.74.
  • AutoZone shares were up 2% to close at $3,873.85
  • Toyota shares fell 1.6% to settle at $184.27.
  • UGI shares rose 0.2% to close at $35.72.
Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

AAP Logo
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$56.750.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.95
Growth
6.24
Quality
N/A
Value
74.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AZO Logo
AZOAutoZone Inc
$3873.85-%
FTNT Logo
FTNTFortinet Inc
$105.000.22%
TM Logo
TMToyota Motor Corp
$185.000.40%
UGI Logo
UGIUGI Corp
$35.930.59%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved