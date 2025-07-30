On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP and said yes to AutoZone, Inc. AZO.

According to recent news, Advance Auto Parts announced on Monday the pricing of upsized $1.95 billion in aggregate senior notes due 2030 and 2033.

Cramer said he is going to take a pass on Toyota Motor Corporation TM because it just “went up so much.”

Toyota Motor North America, on July 1, reported June U.S. sales of 193,248 vehicles. That’s an increase of 0.1% on a volume basis and up 8.4% on a daily selling rate basis compared to the year-ago month.

The Mad Money host said he will be a buyer of UGI Corporation UGI, most certainly.

On the earnings front, UGI Corporation will hold a fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Cramer said he doesn't want Fortinet, Inc. FTNT.

On Monday, Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained Fortinet with a Buy and maintained a $125 price target, while Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $95 to $110.

Price Action From Tuesday:

Fortinet shares fell 0.1% to settle at $104.77.

Advance Auto Parts shares fell 1.32% to close at $56.74.

AutoZone shares were up 2% to close at $3,873.85

Toyota shares fell 1.6% to settle at $184.27.

UGI shares rose 0.2% to close at $35.72.

