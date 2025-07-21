Netflix, RTX And A Basic Materials Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked Netflix, Inc. NFLX as his final trade.

On July 17, Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named RTX Corporation RTX amid incredible demand for aerospace repair.

RTX will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 22. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $20.67 billion.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained RTX with an Equal-Weight rating on July 17 and raised the price target from $135 to $165.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX as her final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Freeport-McMoRan, on April 24, reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. Revenue stood at $5.73 billion, beating the consensus of $5.44 billion. Copper sales volumes totaled 872 million pounds, which exceeded the January 2025 estimate.

Price Action:

RTX shares closed at $151.50 on Friday.

Netflix shares dipped 5.1% to settle at $1,209.24 during the session.

Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 0.8% to close at $44.80 during the session.

Image: Shutterstock