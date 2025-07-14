On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, picked The Boeing Company BA as her final trade.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing have both said that the fuel switch locks on the 787-Dreamliner aircraft are safe in the aftermath of the Air India crash in India's Ahmedabad in Gujarat state last month.

Boeing has long benefited from having close ties with the U.S. government. This year, the Trump administration, alongside Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, announced a major aircraft deal with Qatar Airways, initially claiming it was worth $200 billion — a figure later revised to $96 billion. However, experts estimate the real value is under $30 billion after industry discounts. The deal includes 130 Boeing 787s and 30 777X jets, with options for 50 more, and was described as Boeing's largest-ever widebody aircraft sale.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER as his final trade.

Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Uber with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $105 to $110.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Delta Air Lines, on July 10, posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter results and reinstated its full-year 2025 guidance.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ZBH as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, will release its second quarter earnings on Thursday, Aug. 7. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Price Action:

Uber shares fell 1.1% to close at $95.39 on Friday.

Delta Air Lines fell 0.2% to close at $56.65 during the session.

Zimmer Biomet shares slipped 1.4% to close at $93.79.

Boeing shares gained 0.3% to close at $226.84 during the session.

