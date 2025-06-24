On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying Roblox Corporation RBLX, adding that the stock “goes higher.”

Supporting his view, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang, on June 18, reiterated Roblox with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $80 to $125.

Cramer said, "Nuclear is coming back. I'm not going to keep anybody out of Oklo OKLO."

Oklo, on June 17, announced subsidiary Atomic Alchemy commenced site characterization work at a potential location for a commercial radioisotope production facility.

When asked about Lululemon Athletica inc. LULU, he said, “I am going to punt and say I don't understand LULU. I got it wrong, and let's just move on.”

On the earnings front, Lululemon, on June 5, reported first-quarter revenue of $2.37 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

Cramer said he likes Reddit, Inc. RDDT and recommended buying the stock, calling Steve Huffman “the real deal,” he added.

As per the recent news, Reddit, on June 16, introduced “Reddit Insights” and “Conversation Summary Add-ons,” two features designed to help advertisers better understand and participate in Reddit’s unique community-based environment.

“I think it's a competitive space. I'm not sure I want to be in it, especially because the stock's up a great deal,” Cramer said when asked about BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY.

BlackSky Technology, on May 8, reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings results.

Price Action:

Oklo shares fell 4.9% to settle at $55.11 on Monday.

Roblox shares gained 1.4% to close at $103.49.

Lululemon fell 0.8% to settle at $225.56 on Monday.

Reddit shares fell 3.6% to close at $134.14.

BlackSky Technology shares jumped 15.8% to settle at $16.47.

