June 6, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

Gap, Disney, Ulta Beauty And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, said The Gap, Inc. GAP is down 33% in a week and recommended using the weakness to buy the stock. The stock trades at 9.7 times and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Link said the clothing retailer reported a robust quarter that gained market share, and praised the new management as “phenomenal.”

Gap reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share on May 29, beating the consensus estimate of 45 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.46 billion, beating the Street estimate of $3.42 billion.

Cerity Partners’s Jim Lebenthal said The Walt Disney Company DIS has been in the $115 range. He expects the stock to break above $120.

As per the recent news, on June 4, Walt Disney lost its legal effort to prevent longtime executive Justin Connolly from leaving the company to join Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG GOOGL YouTube.

Bill Baruch, founder and President of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, picked iShares Silver Trust SLV, saying silver reached the highest level since 2012.

On the earnings front, Westinghouse Air Brake, on April 23, reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance.

Brian G. Belski of BMO Capital Markets named Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Ulta Beauty, on May 29, reported quarterly earnings of $6.70 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $5.77 per share Quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion beat the Street estimate of $2.79 billion.

Price Action:

  • Gap shares gained 2.6% to close at $21.58 on Thursday.
  • Disney fell 0.9% to close at $112.53 on Thursday.
  • iShares Silver Trust gained 3.5% during the session.
  • Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.3% to settle at $467.04.

