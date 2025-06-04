Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI reported first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday.

The U.S. discount store chain reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the consensus of 71 cents per share.

The company reported sales of $576.77 million, beating the consensus of $565.95 million.

Net sales increased 13.4%, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.

Truist raised the price target from $126 to $128.

RBC Capital Markets reiterated the Outperform rating with a price target of $133.

KeyBanc reiterates the Overweight rating with a price target of $135.

Truist Securities: Second-quarter trends are expected to be a bit slower but re-accelerate in the second half of the year.

Analyst Scot Ciccarelli expects “additional benefits from Big Lots’ store closures” and deal flow to improve as competitors fold. Remain buyers and think OLLI is a premier growth stock in small-cap retail.”

“Ollie’s size/scale provides it with the ability to clear huge amounts of merchandise from vendors that other, smaller competitors simply don’t have,” analyst Ciccarelli says.

RBC Capital Markets: “1Q results met the buyside bar and offered enough to keep the bull/bear debate alive,” said analyst Steven Shemesh.

“Bulls seem to be latching on to Big Lots lift commentary + continued strong gross margin, while bears remain skeptical of the delta between reported vs. underlying comp,” he adds.

The company said it opened 25 new stores. Ollie’s acquired 18 of those stores through Big Lots’ bankruptcy auction. The company ended the quarter with 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.

KeyBanc Capital Markets: “OLLI remains one of our favorite SMID growth ideas,” analyst Bradley Thomas writes. “We also expect OLLI to benefit from the strong closeout environment and customer retention.”

Price Action: OLLI stock is up 3.22% at $113.45 at the last check on Wednesday.

