Ollie's Beats Q1 Expectations, Lifts Sales Outlook As Shoppers Hunt for Discounts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI reported first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday.

The U.S. discount store chain reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, beating the consensus of 71 cents per share.

The company reported sales of $576.77 million, beating the consensus of $565.95 million.

Net sales increased 13.4%, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.

Comparable store sales increased 2.6%, driven by an increase in transactions.

Ollie Army loyalty members increased by 9.2% to more than 15.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%.

“As consumers seek out value and the current environment weighs on retailers and suppliers, we believe we are well positioned to benefit… Our unique operating model gives us a ton of flexibility when it comes to navigating a choppy environment, and this puts us in a very strong position versus most retailers,” said Eric van der Valk, president and CEO.

The company opened 25 new stores, including 18 former Big Lots locations acquired through bankruptcy auction, and ended the quarter with 584 stores in 32 states, an increase of 13.2% year over year.

Guidance: The company is reaffirming its earnings outlook for fiscal 2025.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.65-$3.75 per share compared to consensus of $3.73 per share.

The company expects a comparable store sales increase of 1.4%-2.2% compared to prior guidance of 1.0%-2.0%.

It raises 2025 sales guidance from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.58 billion.

Price Action: OLLI stock is down 1.7% at $110.00 at last check on Tuesday.

