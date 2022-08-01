Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2022

Upgrades

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Plains GP Holdings LP PAGP from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Plains GP Holdings showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. Plains GP Holdings closed at $11.19 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc FSLR from Underperform to Neutral. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. First Solar closed at $99.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. Plains All American closed at $11.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc CFR was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The current stock performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers shows a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $112.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.40.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Colgate-Palmolive Co CL was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Colgate-Palmolive shows a 52-week-high of $85.61 and a 52-week-low of $72.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.74.

For Target Corp TGT, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Target showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $3.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $163.38.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Eversource Energy ES from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Eversource Energy showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $77.06. At the end of the last trading period, Eversource Energy closed at $88.22.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for LTC Properties Inc LTC was changed from Hold to Buy. LTC Properties earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LTC Properties shows a 52-week-high of $42.69 and a 52-week-low of $32.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.90.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For HNI Corp HNI, Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, HNI showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HNI shows a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.32.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Ring Energy Inc REI was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ring Energy showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Ring Energy closed at $2.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Eagle Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $26.08 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.04.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Weber Inc WEBR was changed from Neutral to Sell. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Weber closed at $6.37 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for First Bancorp FBNC was changed from Buy to Neutral. First Bancorp earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.90. At the end of the last trading period, First Bancorp closed at $37.88.

For Southern First Bancshares Inc SFST, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Southern First Bancshares earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.83. Southern First Bancshares closed at $44.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Corcept Therapeutics Inc CORT from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Corcept Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Corcept Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.66.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Portland General Electric Co POR was changed from Buy to Neutral. Portland Gen Electric earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.02. At the end of the last trading period, Portland Gen Electric closed at $51.34.

Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $5.19, compared to $6.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.22 and a 52-week-low of $82.14. At the end of the last trading period, LyondellBasell Industries closed at $89.12.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Four Corners Property Trust Inc FCPT was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Four Corners Property had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. Four Corners Property closed at $29.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For LCI Industries Inc LCII, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, LCI Indus showed an EPS of $7.71, compared to $2.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.11 and a 52-week-low of $96.32. At the end of the last trading period, LCI Indus closed at $135.09.

For Charter Communications Inc CHTR, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $8.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $653.09 and a 52-week-low of $407.75. Charter Communications closed at $432.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Comcast Corp CMCSA from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.10 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $37.52.

For Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI, Pivotal Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Sirius XM Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. Sirius XM Holdings closed at $6.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Celanese Corp CE was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $4.99, compared to $5.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $104.74. Celanese closed at $117.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Eastman Chemical Co EMN, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Eastman Chemical earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $84.95. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $95.93.

Bernstein downgraded the previous rating for Vodafone Group PLC VOD from Outperform to Market Perform. NoneThe current stock performance of Vodafone Group shows a 52-week-high of $19.05 and a 52-week-low of $14.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.76.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Plains All American shows a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.04.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc ESRT was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Empire State Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Empire State Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $10.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.53.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Bumble Inc BMBL from Buy to Hold. Bumble earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.41. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $37.92.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Mohawk Industries Inc MHK was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $4.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.00 and a 52-week-low of $114.96. Mohawk Industries closed at $128.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Stanley Black & Decker earned $1.77 in the second quarter, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $93.56. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $97.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $2.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.12 and a 52-week-low of $45.20. At the end of the last trading period, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $53.28.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Taboola.com Ltd TBLA was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Taboola.com earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Taboola.com closed at $2.62 at the end of the last trading period.

For PubMatic Inc PUBM, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. PubMatic earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. At the end of the last trading period, PubMatic closed at $16.59.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

For Western Midstream Partners LP WES, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Western Midstream had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. Western Midstream closed at $26.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Marpai Inc MRAI. The price target seems to have been set at $2.50 for Marpai. Marpai earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.74. Marpai closed at $0.81 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Victoria's Secret. In the first quarter, Victoria's Secret showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.14. At the end of the last trading period, Victoria's Secret closed at $36.96.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Embecta Corp EMBC. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Embecta. For the second quarter, Embecta had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Embecta shows a 52-week-high of $34.17 and a 52-week-low of $23.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.43.

For eBay Inc EBAY, Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the first quarter, eBay had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.49 and a 52-week-low of $40.52. eBay closed at $48.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc TARS with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is set to $40.00. For the first quarter, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $10.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.02.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY with a Hold rating. The price target for Polestar Automotive is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Polestar Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $13.36 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.89.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW. The price target seems to have been set at $700.00 for Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.79 in the third quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $640.90 and a 52-week-low of $421.55. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $499.10.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Belite Bio Inc BLTE. The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Belite Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.70 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. At the end of the last trading period, Belite Bio closed at $33.60.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp FLGC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Flora Growth is set to $0.85. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.59. Flora Growth closed at $0.64 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc CLVR. The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Clever Leaves Holdings. For the first quarter, Clever Leaves Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Clever Leaves Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.92.

See all analyst ratings initiations.