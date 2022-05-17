Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2022

Upgrades
- Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc TSLA from Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $546.98. Tesla closed at $724.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ball Corp BALL, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Ball closed at $71.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Turtle Beach Corp HEAR, Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Turtle Beach showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Turtle Beach closed at $17.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Alliant Energy Corp LNT from Underperform to Neutral. Alliant Energy earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $58.86.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Cooper Companies Inc COO from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $3.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $463.59 and a 52-week-low of $309.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.91.
- For Stratasys Ltd SSYS, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Stratasys closed at $17.12.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc PBF from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $2.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. PBF Energy closed at $31.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.72. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $94.24.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Waters Corp WAT was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.80, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $320.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Shake Shack Inc SHAK, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.55. Shake Shack closed at $44.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ryanair Holdings PLC RYAAY, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. At the end of the last trading period, Ryanair Holdings closed at $81.02.
- For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $7.91 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Avaya Hldgs earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. Avaya Hldgs closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. F45 Training Holdings earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.11. At the end of the last trading period, F45 Training Holdings closed at $6.91.
- According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for AutoWeb Inc AUTO was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. AutoWeb earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoWeb shows a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.27.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc WDAY from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $168.90. Workday closed at $176.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF from Buy to Hold. Herbalife Nutrition earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.78 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Herbalife Nutrition closed at $22.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.48 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $56.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Q2 Holdings Inc QTWO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Q2 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.89 and a 52-week-low of $38.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.10.
- For Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.06.
- For Nerdy Inc NRDY, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.47. Nerdy closed at $2.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. The current stock performance of Enjoy Technology shows a 52-week-high of $12.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Upwork Inc UPWK from Buy to Hold. Upwork earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $16.50.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Sportsman's Warehouse. In the fourth quarter, Sportsman's Warehouse showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Sportsman's Warehouse closed at $9.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Livent Corp LTHM with a Hold rating. The price target for Livent is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $26.15.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT. The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for JB Hunt Transport Servs. In the first quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $155.11. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $173.48.
