Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2022

by

Upgrades Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc TSLA from Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $546.98. Tesla closed at $724.37 at the end of the last trading period.

from Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $546.98. Tesla closed at $724.37 at the end of the last trading period. For Ball Corp BALL , Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Ball closed at $71.71 at the end of the last trading period.

, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Ball closed at $71.71 at the end of the last trading period. For Turtle Beach Corp HEAR , Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Turtle Beach showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Turtle Beach closed at $17.49 at the end of the last trading period.

, Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Turtle Beach showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. Turtle Beach closed at $17.49 at the end of the last trading period. B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Alliant Energy Corp LNT from Underperform to Neutral. Alliant Energy earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $58.86.

from Underperform to Neutral. Alliant Energy earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $58.86. Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for The Cooper Companies Inc COO from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $3.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $463.59 and a 52-week-low of $309.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.91.

from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.24, compared to $3.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $463.59 and a 52-week-low of $309.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.91. For Stratasys Ltd SSYS , JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Stratasys closed at $17.12.

, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Stratasys closed at $17.12. JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc PBF from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $2.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. PBF Energy closed at $31.05 at the end of the last trading period.

from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, PBF Energy showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $2.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. PBF Energy closed at $31.05 at the end of the last trading period. According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.72. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $94.24.

was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.72. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $94.24. According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Waters Corp WAT was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.80, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $320.93 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Waters showed an EPS of $2.80, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $320.93 at the end of the last trading period. For Shake Shack Inc SHAK , Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.55. Shake Shack closed at $44.50 at the end of the last trading period.

, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.55. Shake Shack closed at $44.50 at the end of the last trading period. For Ryanair Holdings PLC RYAAY , Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. At the end of the last trading period, Ryanair Holdings closed at $81.02.

, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.25 and a 52-week-low of $74.12. At the end of the last trading period, Ryanair Holdings closed at $81.02. For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA , B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $7.91 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Avaya Hldgs earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. Avaya Hldgs closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period.

from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Avaya Hldgs earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. Avaya Hldgs closed at $5.80 at the end of the last trading period. For F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV , Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. F45 Training Holdings earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.11. At the end of the last trading period, F45 Training Holdings closed at $6.91.

, Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. F45 Training Holdings earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.11. At the end of the last trading period, F45 Training Holdings closed at $6.91. According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for AutoWeb Inc AUTO was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. AutoWeb earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoWeb shows a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.27.

was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. AutoWeb earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoWeb shows a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.27. UBS downgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc WDAY from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $168.90. Workday closed at $176.06 at the end of the last trading period.

from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Workday showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $168.90. Workday closed at $176.06 at the end of the last trading period. Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF from Buy to Hold. Herbalife Nutrition earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.78 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Herbalife Nutrition closed at $22.15 at the end of the last trading period.

from Buy to Hold. Herbalife Nutrition earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.78 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Herbalife Nutrition closed at $22.15 at the end of the last trading period. According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.48 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $56.76 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.48 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. Molson Coors Beverage closed at $56.76 at the end of the last trading period. According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Q2 Holdings Inc QTWO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Q2 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.89 and a 52-week-low of $38.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.10.

was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Q2 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.89 and a 52-week-low of $38.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.10. For Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR , B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.06.

, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Maxar Technologies had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $42.59 and a 52-week-low of $22.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.06. For Nerdy Inc NRDY , Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.47. Nerdy closed at $2.57 at the end of the last trading period.

, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.47. Nerdy closed at $2.57 at the end of the last trading period. According to Telsey Advisory Group, the prior rating for Enjoy Technology Inc ENJY was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. The current stock performance of Enjoy Technology shows a 52-week-high of $12.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75.

was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. The current stock performance of Enjoy Technology shows a 52-week-high of $12.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.75. Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Upwork Inc UPWK from Buy to Hold. Upwork earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $14.85. At the end of the last trading period, Upwork closed at $16.50. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc SPWH . The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Sportsman's Warehouse. In the fourth quarter, Sportsman's Warehouse showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Sportsman's Warehouse closed at $9.30 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Sportsman's Warehouse. In the fourth quarter, Sportsman's Warehouse showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. Sportsman's Warehouse closed at $9.30 at the end of the last trading period. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Livent Corp LTHM with a Hold rating. The price target for Livent is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $26.15.

with a Hold rating. The price target for Livent is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $26.15. With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT . The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for JB Hunt Transport Servs. In the first quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $2.29, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.18 and a 52-week-low of $155.11. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $173.48. See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.