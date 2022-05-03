Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2022

Upgrades

For SVB Financial Group SIVB, Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $7.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $479.10. SVB Finl Gr closed at $497.67 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley MS from Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $2.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.73 and a 52-week-low of $80.03. Morgan Stanley closed at $81.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, JPMorgan Chase had an EPS of $2.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.96 and a 52-week-low of $118.22. At the end of the last trading period, JPMorgan Chase closed at $120.45.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for First Interstate BancSystem Inc FIBK was changed from Neutral to Buy. First Interstate BancSys earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. First Interstate BancSys closed at $34.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For TriCo Bancshares TCBK, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, TriCo had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.96 and a 52-week-low of $37.41. At the end of the last trading period, TriCo closed at $38.42.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Sundial Growers Inc SNDL was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. Sundial Growers earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Sundial Growers closed at $0.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Marsh & McLennan earned $2.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.14 and a 52-week-low of $131.96. At the end of the last trading period, Marsh & McLennan closed at $157.93.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV KOF was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Coca-Cola Femsa had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.07 and a 52-week-low of $46.62. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola Femsa closed at $53.10.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co SHEN from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Shenandoah had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.06. Shenandoah closed at $18.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For argenx SE ARGX, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, argenx had an EPS of $4.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $356.78 and a 52-week-low of $248.21. At the end of the last trading period, argenx closed at $293.35.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Vertex Pharmaceuticals earned $3.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $292.75 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $261.96.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK from Market Perform to Outperform. Jakks Pacific earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.62 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Jakks Pacific closed at $13.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Agora Inc API from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Agora had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. At the end of the last trading period, Agora closed at $7.21.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Idacorp Inc IDA was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Idacorp showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.92 and a 52-week-low of $95.26. At the end of the last trading period, Idacorp closed at $102.39.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc MHK from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $117.56. Mohawk Industries closed at $145.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Chegg Inc CHGG from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $23.23. Chegg closed at $24.98 at the end of the last trading period.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for EverQuote Inc EVER was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, EverQuote showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.80 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. EverQuote closed at $14.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for New York Community Bancorp Inc NYCB from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, New York Community showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. New York Community closed at $9.44 at the end of the last trading period.

For Carvana Co CVNA, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Carvana earned $2.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $55.28. At the end of the last trading period, Carvana closed at $60.47.

For Shift Technologies Inc SFT, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Shift Technologies had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $1.41.

For Matterport Inc MTTR, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. The current stock performance of Matterport shows a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $5.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.05.

Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU from Neutral to Underperform. DocuSign earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $71.00. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $85.83.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for EverQuote Inc EVER was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, EverQuote showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.80 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. At the end of the last trading period, EverQuote closed at $14.78.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Charter Communications Inc CHTR from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.11. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $415.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $432.54.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Colgate-Palmolive Co CL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Colgate-Palmolive shows a 52-week-high of $85.61 and a 52-week-low of $72.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.18.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. At the end of the last trading period, Galmed Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.22.

For Anaplan Inc PLAN, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. Anaplan earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $65.08.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc ED from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Consolidated Edison had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.17. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $92.01.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Kellogg Co K from Neutral to Underweight. Kellogg earned $0.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.21 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. Kellogg closed at $67.37 at the end of the last trading period.

For Tyson Foods Inc TSN, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $2.87, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.88. Tyson Foods closed at $92.90 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Chegg Inc CHGG from Overweight to Neutral. Chegg earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chegg shows a 52-week-high of $92.74 and a 52-week-low of $23.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.98.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Univest Securities initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Yield10 Bioscience. For the fourth quarter, Yield10 Bioscience had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.87 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Yield10 Bioscience closed at $2.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc FISV. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Fiserv. Fiserv earned $1.40 in the first quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.79 and a 52-week-low of $89.91. Fiserv closed at $97.13 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc CANO with a Buy rating. The price target for Cano Health is set to $8.00. The current stock performance of Cano Health shows a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.54.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc PRVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $27.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.00.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc SQSP with a Neutral rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.21.

