Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2022

Upgrades

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE was changed from Underperform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Clean Energy Fuels had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. Clean Energy Fuels closed at $5.70 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for HEXO Corp HEXO was changed from Underperform to Hold. In the first quarter, HEXO showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. At the end of the last trading period, HEXO closed at $0.49.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for CarMax Inc KMX from Neutral to Buy. CarMax earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $102.47. CarMax closed at $107.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the previous rating for Alkermes PLC ALKS from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Alkermes showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alkermes shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.01.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for KB Home KBH from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $38.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.22.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc MUFG from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial shows a 52-week-high of $6.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.02.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc EFX from Hold to Buy. Equifax earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $161.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.61.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Galapagos NV GLPG was changed from Neutral to Buy. Galapagos earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $4.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.03 and a 52-week-low of $46.41. At the end of the last trading period, Galapagos closed at $53.32.

For Cronos Group Inc CRON, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Hold. For the second quarter, Cronos Group had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.83 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. At the end of the last trading period, Cronos Group closed at $3.41.

For Corning Inc GLW, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Corning earned $0.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.82 and a 52-week-low of $33.93. Corning closed at $39.24 at the end of the last trading period.

For First Commonwealth Financial Corp FCF, B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, First Commonwealth had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of First Commonwealth shows a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $11.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.04.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for ServiceNow Inc NOW was changed from Neutral to Overweight. ServiceNow earned $1.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $707.60 and a 52-week-low of $448.27. ServiceNow closed at $484.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Cross Country Healthcare Inc CCRN was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Cross Country Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.60. At the end of the last trading period, Cross Country Healthcare closed at $17.92.

For GitLab Inc GTLB, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, GitLab had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.13. GitLab closed at $57.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Albemarle Corp ALB, HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Albemarle shows a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $133.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.62.

Downgrades

Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for Randolph Bancorp Inc RNDB from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Randolph Bancorp had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. Randolph Bancorp closed at $25.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For WPP PLC WPP, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, WPP had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.31 and a 52-week-low of $51.86. At the end of the last trading period, WPP closed at $77.45.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Toll Brothers Inc TOL from Buy to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $3.02, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Toll Brothers shows a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $49.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.17.

For Luther Burbank Corp LBC, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Luther Burbank earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Luther Burbank shows a 52-week-high of $15.37 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.47.

For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $8.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX, Compass Point downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MarketAxess Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $589.25 and a 52-week-low of $330.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $332.65.

For Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Hayward Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.12.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Lennar Corp LEN was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $4.36, compared to $2.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $77.86. At the end of the last trading period, Lennar closed at $93.15.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Interpublic Gr of Cos had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.35 and a 52-week-low of $23.89. Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $35.45 at the end of the last trading period.

For TransUnion TRU, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, TransUnion showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $83.11. At the end of the last trading period, TransUnion closed at $98.74.

JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cortexyme Inc CRTX from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Cortexyme earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Cortexyme closed at $6.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Haemonetics Corp HAE from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Haemonetics had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.11 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. At the end of the last trading period, Haemonetics closed at $47.41.

For Gatos Silver Inc GATO, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Gatos Silver showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gatos Silver shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.17.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for StoneCo Ltd STNE from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, StoneCo had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.12 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. At the end of the last trading period, StoneCo closed at $14.51.

For PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. PagSeguro Digital earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.05. At the end of the last trading period, PagSeguro Digital closed at $20.68.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp CEGVV. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Constellation Energy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.95 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Constellation Energy closed at $43.22.

UBS initiated coverage on Dycom Industries Inc DY with a Buy rating. The price target for Dycom Industries is set to $125.00. Dycom Industries earned $0.95 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $62.88. Dycom Industries closed at $83.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Alpine Income Prop Trust. Alpine Income Prop Trust earned $0.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.07 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. At the end of the last trading period, Alpine Income Prop Trust closed at $19.31.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc AYX with a Buy rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $66.00. In the third quarter, Alteryx showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.36 and a 52-week-low of $49.67. At the end of the last trading period, Alteryx closed at $50.80.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Informatica Inc INFA. The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Informatica. In the third quarter, Informatica showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. At the end of the last trading period, Informatica closed at $26.10.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp LAC. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Lithium Americas. For the third quarter, Lithium Americas had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Lithium Americas shows a 52-week-high of $41.56 and a 52-week-low of $11.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.31.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.96. At the end of the last trading period, Plymouth Industrial REIT closed at $26.61.

Needham initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC PL with a Buy rating. The price target for Planet Labs is set to $10.50. Planet Labs earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. At the end of the last trading period, Planet Labs closed at $5.50.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Shopify Inc SHOP with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $1200.00. Shopify earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $780.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $868.92.

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for AvidXchange Holdings. AvidXchange Holdings earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. At the end of the last trading period, AvidXchange Holdings closed at $9.50.

With a Neutral rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Shift4 Payments. In the third quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shift4 Payments shows a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.08.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Ltd SNII. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Supernova Partners. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. Supernova Partners closed at $9.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods Co SMPL with a Buy rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.17 and a 52-week-low of $27.71. Simply Good Foods closed at $33.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Ambarella Inc AMBA with a Buy rating. The price target for Ambarella is set to $170.00. Ambarella earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.59 and a 52-week-low of $82.59. At the end of the last trading period, Ambarella closed at $133.31.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR with a Buy rating. The price target for Luminar Technologies is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of Luminar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $40.98 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.50.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN. The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Hain Celestial Group. Hain Celestial Group earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. At the end of the last trading period, Hain Celestial Group closed at $35.67.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc BYND with a Neutral rating. The price target for Beyond Meat is set to $59.00. Beyond Meat earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.58. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $60.18.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on BellRing Brands Inc BRBR. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.19 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. BellRing Brands closed at $24.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hershey Co HSY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hershey is set to $196.00. In the third quarter, Hershey showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hershey shows a 52-week-high of $202.89 and a 52-week-low of $143.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $194.13.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International Inc MDLZ with a Buy rating. The price target for Mondelez International is set to $77.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.47 and a 52-week-low of $52.91. Mondelez International closed at $66.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd NOMD with a Buy rating. The price target for Nomad Foods is set to $31.00. In the third quarter, Nomad Foods showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $23.18. At the end of the last trading period, Nomad Foods closed at $25.09.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Oatly Group AB OTLY. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Oatly Group. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.68.

