Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022

Upgrades

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for UiPath Inc PATH was changed from Neutral to Outperform. UiPath earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.17. UiPath closed at $35.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cornerstone Building had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Cornerstone Building shows a 52-week-high of $19.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.

For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG, Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $7.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.76. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1256.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1368.40.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for EVO Payments Inc EVOP was changed from Neutral to Buy. EVO Payments earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EVO Payments shows a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.24.

HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Braskem SA BAK from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Braskem showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Braskem shows a 52-week-high of $26.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.24.

For Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB, National Bank Of Canada upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.22 and a 52-week-low of $74.26. At the end of the last trading period, Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $86.54.

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Penn National Gaming Inc PENN was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Penn National Gaming showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.19.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for American Express Co AXP from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.03 and a 52-week-low of $112.10. At the end of the last trading period, American Express closed at $173.11.

For Avis Budget Group Inc CAR, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Avis Budget Gr earned $10.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.89. Avis Budget Gr closed at $169.52 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $2.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.87 and a 52-week-low of $133.36. At the end of the last trading period, JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $195.95.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for DraftKings Inc DKNG from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, DraftKings showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.41. DraftKings closed at $19.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Schlumberger Ltd SLB, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Schlumberger had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Schlumberger shows a 52-week-high of $39.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.79.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Capital City Bank Group Inc CCBG from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Capital City Bank Group had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Capital City Bank Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.45.

For International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.47 in the third quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $157.08 and a 52-week-low of $109.54. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $134.03.

For Moderna Inc MRNA, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $7.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $497.49 and a 52-week-low of $117.34. Moderna closed at $152.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lumentum Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.90 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.48.

Downgrades

CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Gatos Silver Inc GATO from Outperformer to Neutral. In the third quarter, Gatos Silver showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.17. Gatos Silver closed at $10.19 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Ormat Technologies Inc ORA was changed from Buy to Neutral. Ormat Technologies earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ormat Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $128.87 and a 52-week-low of $63.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.34.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Church & Dwight Co showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Church & Dwight Co shows a 52-week-high of $104.84 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.63.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Equinor ASA EQNR from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Equinor had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $17.61. Equinor closed at $28.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAM from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Brookfield Asset Mgmt showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brookfield Asset Mgmt shows a 52-week-high of $62.20 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.85.

For Heartland Express Inc HTLD, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Heartland Express showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Heartland Express shows a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $15.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.63.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.15 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. At the end of the last trading period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $105.14.

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Red Rock Resorts had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Red Rock Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $58.74 and a 52-week-low of $23.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.35.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Clorox Co CLX from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Clorox had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.11 and a 52-week-low of $156.23. At the end of the last trading period, Clorox closed at $174.53.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Gatos Silver Inc GATO was changed from Outperform to Underperform. Gatos Silver earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.17. At the end of the last trading period, Gatos Silver closed at $10.19.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Verizon Communications Inc VZ was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.85 and a 52-week-low of $49.69. At the end of the last trading period, Verizon Communications closed at $52.90.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN was changed from Neutral to Sell. Nielsen Holdings earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.32. Nielsen Holdings closed at $19.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Urban-gro Inc UGRO. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Urban-gro. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. At the end of the last trading period, Urban-gro closed at $9.00.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group Inc JBI. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Janus Intl Gr. For the third quarter, Janus Intl Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Janus Intl Gr closed at $9.77 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Genpact Ltd G with a Hold rating. The price target for Genpact is set to $54.00. Genpact earned $0.66 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.03 and a 52-week-low of $38.28. Genpact closed at $48.46 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc GRAB. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Grab Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.17. Grab Hldgs closed at $5.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ballard Power Systems is set to $10.00. In the third quarter, Ballard Power Systems showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. At the end of the last trading period, Ballard Power Systems closed at $9.50.

With a Neutral rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bloom Energy Corp BE. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Bloom Energy. In the third quarter, Bloom Energy showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.22.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc PLUG with a Positive rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $26.00. Plug Power earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.27. Plug Power closed at $19.73 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics Inc PEAR. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Pear Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. At the end of the last trading period, Pear Therapeutics closed at $4.25.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial Inc AMP. The price target seems to have been set at $355.00 for Ameriprise Financial. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $332.37 and a 52-week-low of $196.77. Ameriprise Financial closed at $298.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Prudential Financial Inc PRU with an Underperform rating. In the third quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.96 and a 52-week-low of $77.27. Prudential Financial closed at $110.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group Inc PFG. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Principal Financial Gr. In the third quarter, Principal Financial Gr showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Principal Financial Gr shows a 52-week-high of $77.68 and a 52-week-low of $48.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.62.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on MetLife Inc MET. The price target seems to have been set at $74.00 for MetLife. For the third quarter, MetLife had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.43.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Jackson Financial Inc JXN with a Buy rating. The price target for Jackson Financial is set to $52.00. The current stock performance of Jackson Financial shows a 52-week-high of $47.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.33.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Lincoln National Corp LNC with a Buy rating. The price target for Lincoln National is set to $80.00. Lincoln National earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.59. Lincoln National closed at $68.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Equitable Holdings Inc EQH with a Buy rating. The price target for Equitable Holdings is set to $44.00. For the third quarter, Equitable Holdings had an EPS of $1.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The current stock performance of Equitable Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.33 and a 52-week-low of $24.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.94.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA. The price target seems to have been set at $130.00 for Reinsurance Group. In the third quarter, Reinsurance Group showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $3.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reinsurance Group shows a 52-week-high of $134.93 and a 52-week-low of $94.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.58.

Jefferies initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL with a Hold rating. The price target for American Equity Inv is set to $42.00. American Equity Inv earned $0.85 in the third quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.80 and a 52-week-low of $26.21. At the end of the last trading period, American Equity Inv closed at $40.52.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Unum Group UNM with a Hold rating. The price target for Unum is set to $27.00. Unum earned $1.03 in the third quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.25. Unum closed at $26.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Primerica Inc PRI with a Hold rating. The price target for Primerica is set to $160.00. In the third quarter, Primerica showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Primerica shows a 52-week-high of $179.50 and a 52-week-low of $130.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.26.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Globe Life Inc GL with a Hold rating. The price target for Globe Life is set to $106.00. Globe Life earned $1.78 in the third quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Globe Life shows a 52-week-high of $108.22 and a 52-week-low of $85.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.57.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group Inc CNO. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for CNO Finl Group. In the third quarter, CNO Finl Group showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CNO Finl Group shows a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $21.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.05.

Keybanc initiated coverage on MKS Instruments Inc MKSI with a Sector Weight rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.44 and a 52-week-low of $138.70. At the end of the last trading period, MKS Instruments closed at $156.05.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Voya Financial Inc VOYA. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Voya Financial. In the third quarter, Voya Financial showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.97 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. Voya Financial closed at $69.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Teradyne Inc TER with an Overweight rating. The price target for Teradyne is set to $180.00. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $104.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.29.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Lam Research Corp LRCX with a Sector Weight rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $731.85 and a 52-week-low of $481.05. At the end of the last trading period, Lam Research closed at $588.23.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on KLA Corp KLAC. The price target seems to have been set at $480.00 for KLA. For the first quarter, KLA had an EPS of $4.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.03. The current stock performance of KLA shows a 52-week-high of $457.12 and a 52-week-low of $273.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $370.11.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Applied Materials Inc AMAT with a Sector Weight rating. Applied Materials earned $1.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Applied Materials shows a 52-week-high of $167.06 and a 52-week-low of $96.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $132.99.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries Inc AEIS. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Advanced Energy Indus. In the third quarter, Advanced Energy Indus showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.36 and a 52-week-low of $81.38. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Energy Indus closed at $84.19.

