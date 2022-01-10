QQQ
-6.75
386.61
-1.78%
BTC/USD
-126.63
41737.99
-0.3%
DIA
-4.00
366.31
-1.1%
SPY
-6.20
472.29
-1.33%
TLT
-0.41
142.67
-0.28%
GLD
-0.11
167.86
-0.07%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 10, 2022 10:05 am
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Xcel Energy had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $72.94 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.10.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, ViacomCBS showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. At the end of the last trading period, ViacomCBS closed at $35.39.
  • For Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1087.01 and a 52-week-low of $313.69. At the end of the last trading period, Intuitive Surgical closed at $324.29.
  • For Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.63 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Hyatt Hotels closed at $96.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $6.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $408.03 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. Northrop Grumman closed at $400.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.08 and a 52-week-low of $168.70. L3Harris Technologies closed at $219.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, SolarEdge Technologies showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $389.71 and a 52-week-low of $199.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $248.91.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Generac Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Generac Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $243.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $316.55.
  • For Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, Infosys had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Infosys shows a 52-week-high of $25.60 and a 52-week-low of $16.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.20.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Expedia Group had an EPS of $3.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $191.85 and a 52-week-low of $118.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $179.91.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) from Neutral to Buy. Zscaler earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $261.53.
  • For KB Home (NYSE:KBH), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.52. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $39.76.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.54 and a 52-week-low of $21.45. At the end of the last trading period, Core & Main closed at $25.45.
  • For Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Public Storage had an EPS of $3.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.63. The current stock performance of Public Storage shows a 52-week-high of $377.36 and a 52-week-low of $213.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $355.91.
  • For Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Dell Technologies had an EPS of $2.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The current stock performance of Dell Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $53.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.99.
  • For F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, F5 showed an EPS of $3.01, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $174.34. At the end of the last trading period, F5 closed at $231.95.

Downgrades

  • For Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Marathon Oil had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.33 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. Marathon Oil closed at $18.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) from Peer Perform to Underperform. ONEOK earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.78 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $62.46.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. At the end of the last trading period, Devon Energy closed at $48.89.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Mohawk Industries had an EPS of $3.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.26. The current stock performance of Mohawk Industries shows a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $141.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $176.55.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $116.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.15.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $98.38. Medtronic closed at $105.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Toll Brothers had an EPS of $3.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $42.18. Toll Brothers closed at $65.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Park Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.77. Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $19.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Charles Schwab had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.32 and a 52-week-low of $50.77. Charles Schwab closed at $91.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $2.06, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raymond James Financial shows a 52-week-high of $143.14 and a 52-week-low of $86.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.07.
  • For Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $33.75. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $37.90.
  • For CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. CommScope Hldg Co closed at $10.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to HSBC, the prior rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $125.44. At the end of the last trading period, Nike closed at $156.97.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $391.15 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. SBA Communications closed at $347.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was changed from Buy to Hold. Extra Space Storage earned $1.85 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $228.84 and a 52-week-low of $107.78. Extra Space Storage closed at $208.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.03 and a 52-week-low of $66.19. At the end of the last trading period, Cognizant Tech Solns closed at $87.42.
  • For Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Mercer International had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.09.
  • For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Hilton Worldwide Holdings showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.21 and a 52-week-low of $98.57. Hilton Worldwide Holdings closed at $152.00 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Cvent Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CVT) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Cvent Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cvent Holding shows a 52-week-high of $10.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.90.
  • For International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, IBM showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IBM shows a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $114.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.83.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Samsara. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $21.80. Samsara closed at $23.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Bionomics Ltd (NASDAQ:BNOX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bionomics is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Bionomics closed at $11.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) with a Hold rating. The price target for Kore Group Holdings is set to $8.00. Kore Group Holdings earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kore Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.77.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Bionomics Ltd (NASDAQ:BNOX). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Bionomics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Bionomics closed at $11.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xilio Therapeutics is set to $36.00. In the third quarter, Xilio Therapeutics showed an EPS of $21.27, compared to $24.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. Xilio Therapeutics closed at $14.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Solid Power. The current stock performance of Solid Power shows a 52-week-high of $14.85 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.71.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ:TASK) with a Buy rating. The price target for TaskUs is set to $77.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. At the end of the last trading period, TaskUs closed at $46.10.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN). The price target seems to have been set at $446.00 for Accenture. For the first quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $2.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $417.37 and a 52-week-low of $241.73. At the end of the last trading period, Accenture closed at $370.75.
  • New Street Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Micron Technology is set to $135.00. In the first quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Micron Technology closed at $94.45 at the end of the last trading period.

