Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
Upgrades
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.80. At the end of the last trading period, Arconic closed at $29.84.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, LyondellBasell Industries had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $84.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.95.
- For Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Twilio shows a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $235.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $268.29.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Greenbrier Companies earned $0.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greenbrier Companies shows a 52-week-high of $50.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.27.
- For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Patterson-UTI Energy shows a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.45.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) was changed from Hold to Buy. Martin Marietta Materials earned $4.25 in the third quarter, compared to $3.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Martin Marietta Materials shows a 52-week-high of $435.62 and a 52-week-low of $258.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $427.29.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.97.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Oracle showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.95 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. Oracle closed at $88.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Sprinklr had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Sprinklr shows a 52-week-high of $26.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.51.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. At the end of the last trading period, SM Energy closed at $31.54.
- For Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Royal Caribbean Gr had an EPS of $4.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.24 and a 52-week-low of $64.20. Royal Caribbean Gr closed at $74.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. At the end of the last trading period, Zymeworks closed at $16.12.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Bright Health Gr earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.35.
- For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Commercial Metals had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $33.04.
- For AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. AvalonBay Communities earned $2.06 in the third quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.45 and a 52-week-low of $154.84. At the end of the last trading period, AvalonBay Communities closed at $242.52.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) from Neutral to Buy. Jabil earned $1.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jabil shows a 52-week-high of $65.79 and a 52-week-low of $39.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.72.
Downgrades
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.37.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) from Outperform to In-Line. Fidelity National Info earned $1.73 in the third quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fidelity National Info shows a 52-week-high of $155.96 and a 52-week-low of $101.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.99.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Radius Health showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radius Health shows a 52-week-high of $26.16 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.60.
- For Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. In the third quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. At the end of the last trading period, Zymeworks closed at $16.12.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $11.28.
- Needham downgraded the previous rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from Buy to Hold. Everbridge earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. At the end of the last trading period, Everbridge closed at $115.37.
- For Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Global Payments had an EPS of $2.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $116.75. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $127.37.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.06. Fiserv closed at $103.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Mesa Air Group earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mesa Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.08.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) was changed from Buy to Hold. Mimecast earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mimecast shows a 52-week-high of $85.48 and a 52-week-low of $38.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.19.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMO) was changed from Buy to Hold. Sumo Logic earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sumo Logic shows a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.25.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from Neutral to Underperform. Everbridge earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. At the end of the last trading period, Everbridge closed at $115.37.
- For Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwest Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $42.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.61.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $40.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.70.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) from Overweight to Neutral. Constellium earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. Constellium closed at $17.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Kaiser Aluminum showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.07 and a 52-week-low of $84.78. Kaiser Aluminum closed at $96.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for BJ's Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, BJ's Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.42 and a 52-week-low of $28.85. BJ's Restaurants closed at $36.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.37.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Everbridge had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. At the end of the last trading period, Everbridge closed at $115.37.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Everbridge showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.37.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Everbridge earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Everbridge closed at $115.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for B2Gold Corp (AMEX:BTG) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, B2Gold had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.04 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. B2Gold closed at $3.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Centerspace (NYSE:CSR), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Centerspace showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.73 and a 52-week-low of $66.91. At the end of the last trading period, Centerspace closed at $108.75.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) from Buy to Hold. Carrier Global earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.99.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $88.34. AGCO closed at $120.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Radius Health had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.16 and a 52-week-low of $7.39. Radius Health closed at $7.60 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:WKEY). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for WISeKey Intl Hldg. The current stock performance of WISeKey Intl Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $4.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.75.
- With a Speculative Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SPRB). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences earned $0.49 in the third quarter, compared to $12.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. At the end of the last trading period, Spruce Biosciences closed at $2.56.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SomaLogic is set to $16.00.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cyxtera Technologies is set to $15.00.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delcath Systems is set to $25.00. For the third quarter, Delcath Systems had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Delcath Systems closed at $8.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aspen Aerogels is set to $70.00. For the third quarter, Aspen Aerogels had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Aspen Aerogels shows a 52-week-high of $65.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.78.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Spirit Realty Cap. For the third quarter, Spirit Realty Cap had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.29 and a 52-week-low of $36.89. Spirit Realty Cap closed at $46.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for Flywire. The current stock performance of Flywire shows a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $27.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.02.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Paymentus Holdings. The current stock performance of Paymentus Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $39.23 and a 52-week-low of $22.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.26.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) with a Sell rating. The price target for Riskified is set to $9.00.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE). The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for Global E Online. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.77 and a 52-week-low of $24.22. Global E Online closed at $62.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics earned $0.95 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. At the end of the last trading period, Cytokinetics closed at $35.03.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ironSource is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.30.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) with a Buy rating. The price target for AppLovin is set to $125.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.09 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. At the end of the last trading period, AppLovin closed at $90.78.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EUSG). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for European Sustainable. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.37 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. European Sustainable closed at $10.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is set to $16.00. In the third quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.78.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PLRX). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Pliant Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Pliant Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.92 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Pliant Therapeutics closed at $14.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW). The price target seems to have been set at $142.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. For the third quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.27 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $120.34.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Medtronic is set to $140.00. In the second quarter, Medtronic showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medtronic shows a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $105.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.81.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Boston Scientific. For the third quarter, Boston Scientific had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.28 and a 52-week-low of $33.42. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Scientific closed at $41.28.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Abbott Laboratories is set to $146.00. Abbott Laboratories earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.08 and a 52-week-low of $105.32. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $132.53.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX). The price target seems to have been set at $415.00 for Teleflex. Teleflex earned $3.51 in the third quarter, compared to $2.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $289.00. Teleflex closed at $320.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for NuVasive. For the third quarter, NuVasive had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.61 and a 52-week-low of $44.80. At the end of the last trading period, NuVasive closed at $49.92.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $278.00. For the third quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $2.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $220.90. Stryker closed at $260.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH). The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $119.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $125.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) with a Buy rating. The price target for U.S. Bancorp is set to $70.00. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.01 and a 52-week-low of $42.47. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Bancorp closed at $57.21.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC). The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for PNC Financial Services Gr. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.30. At the end of the last trading period, PNC Financial Services Gr closed at $200.73.
