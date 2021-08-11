Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Albertsons Companies had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.09 and a 52-week-low of $12.91. Albertsons Companies closed at $29.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Gildan Activewear showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. Gildan Activewear closed at $37.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG), CIBC upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.48. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Group closed at $47.20.
- For BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), Bryan Garnier upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. BioNTech earned $12.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.10. BioNTech closed at $416.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Pason Systems Inc (OTC:PSYTF) from Sector Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Pason Systems shows a 52-week-high of $8.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.27.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Bath & Body Works closed at $62.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DHT Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.44.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Blackstone showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.65 and a 52-week-low of $49.26. At the end of the last trading period, Blackstone closed at $113.82.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, KKR & Co showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KKR & Co shows a 52-week-high of $67.81 and a 52-week-low of $32.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.80.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for The Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.55 and a 52-week-low of $23.48. Carlyle Group closed at $47.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Olo Inc (NYSE:OLO), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Olo's EPS was $0.03. The current stock performance of Olo shows a 52-week-high of $44.89 and a 52-week-low of $22.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.40.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Upstart Holdings's EPS was $0.62. The current stock performance of Upstart Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $191.89 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.68.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Neutral to Buy. Splunk earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $110.28. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $141.31.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lufax Holding earned $0.29 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Lufax Holding shows a 52-week-high of $19.56 and a 52-week-low of $6.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.96.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) from Hold to Buy. DHT Holdings earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. At the end of the last trading period, DHT Holdings closed at $5.44.
Downgrades
- For HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. HyreCar earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. HyreCar closed at $19.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Absolute Software Corp (NASDAQ:ABST), TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Absolute Software earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Absolute Software closed at $13.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:GNOG), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Golden Nugget Online earned $1.01. The current stock performance of Golden Nugget Online shows a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.81.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Talis Biomedical Corp (NASDAQ:TLIS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Talis Biomedical earned $2.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. Talis Biomedical closed at $8.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Imara Inc (NASDAQ:IMRA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Imara showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. At the end of the last trading period, Imara closed at $5.71.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $31.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.26, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $232.99 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. L3Harris Technologies closed at $232.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, WW International had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. At the end of the last trading period, WW International closed at $32.29.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for ON24 Inc (NYSE:ONTF) was changed from Buy to Hold. ON24 earned $0.04 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.98 and a 52-week-low of $31.03. At the end of the last trading period, ON24 closed at $32.31.
- For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.71. Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $30.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $40.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.19.
- For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $50.58 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for GXO Logistics is set to $78.00. At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $65.95.
- Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) with a Neutral rating. In the second quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $4.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $27.02. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $40.46.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AFC Gamma is set to $27.00. In the second quarter, AFC Gamma showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, AFC Gamma closed at $20.20.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for JOANN is set to $20.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, JOANN's EPS was $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. JOANN closed at $14.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Electric Last Mile Solns. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. At the end of the last trading period, Electric Last Mile Solns closed at $8.80.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHYF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shyft Group is set to $50.00. For the second quarter, Shyft Group had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.29. Shyft Group closed at $41.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors Inc (NYSE:ZEV). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors earned $5.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lightning eMotors shows a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.60.
- With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Workhorse Group. In the second quarter, Workhorse Group showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.07. Workhorse Group closed at $10.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Nikola. Nikola earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.37. At the end of the last trading period, Nikola closed at $10.40.
