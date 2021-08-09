Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2021

Upgrades

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for AAON Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, AAON had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.25 and a 52-week-low of $54.01. AAON closed at $67.25 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, OFS Capital showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. At the end of the last trading period, OFS Capital closed at $9.90.

For Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Editas Medicine earned $0.81 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. Editas Medicine closed at $55.59 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Caesars Entertainment had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.46 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. Caesars Entertainment closed at $90.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. DCP Midstream earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.62. DCP Midstream closed at $26.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:BIPC), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.00. Brookfield Infrastructure closed at $63.28 at the end of the last trading period.

For BellRing Brands Inc (NYSE:BRBR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. BellRing Brands earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BellRing Brands shows a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.51.

For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.49 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $110.11.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Tesla earned $1.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $273.00. Tesla closed at $699.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for FTS International Inc (AMEX:FTSI) from Hold to Buy. FTS International earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $9.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, FTS International closed at $20.63.

Downgrades

For Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS), B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Verso earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.34 and a 52-week-low of $7.36. Verso closed at $20.07 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) from Neutral to Underweight. Trane Technologies earned $1.92 in the second quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $207.06 and a 52-week-low of $113.29. Trane Technologies closed at $197.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) from Buy to Neutral. PennantPark Floating Rate earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. PennantPark Floating Rate closed at $13.13 at the end of the last trading period.

For Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $2.03, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Darden Restaurants shows a 52-week-high of $150.71 and a 52-week-low of $75.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.70.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Medallia Inc (NYSE:MDLA) from Buy to Hold. Medallia earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Medallia shows a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.85.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Dollar Tree had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Dollar Tree shows a 52-week-high of $120.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.77.

For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Five9 earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $107.98. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $201.68.

For Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Intersect ENT had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.68. Intersect ENT closed at $27.37 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Wynn Resorts showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $6.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. At the end of the last trading period, Wynn Resorts closed at $98.90.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Cornerstone OnDemand had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $32.99. At the end of the last trading period, Cornerstone OnDemand closed at $56.66.

For Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Americold Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Americold Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $41.29 and a 52-week-low of $32.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.21.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Global Partners had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. At the end of the last trading period, Global Partners closed at $24.18.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) from Buy to Neutral. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $40.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.25.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Werner Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.76 and a 52-week-low of $35.15. At the end of the last trading period, Werner Enterprises closed at $45.34.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Marten Transport showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.08 and a 52-week-low of $14.98. At the end of the last trading period, Marten Transport closed at $15.19.

Initiations

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UNCY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Unicycive Therapeutics is set to $13.50. The current stock performance of Unicycive Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.65.

William Blair initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Sera Prognostics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.89.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Phillips Edison. For the second quarter, Phillips Edison had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips Edison closed at $29.59.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for GXO Logistics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . GXO Logistics closed at $64.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) with a Buy rating. The price target for F45 Training Holdings is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . F45 Training Holdings closed at $16.02 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sight Sciences is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.13. Sight Sciences closed at $37.29 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Sight Sciences. The current stock performance of Sight Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.29.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Sera Prognostics. The current stock performance of Sera Prognostics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.89.

For Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Rapid Micro Biosystems shows a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.35.

For HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. HP earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HP shows a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.32.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phillips Edison is set to $32.00. Phillips Edison earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phillips Edison shows a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.59.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Membership Collective. The current stock performance of Membership Collective shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.08.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Membership Collective. The current stock performance of Membership Collective shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.08.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for F45 Training Holdings. The current stock performance of F45 Training Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.02.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for F45 Training Holdings is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of F45 Training Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.02.

Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for F45 Training Holdings is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of F45 Training Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.02.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for F45 Training Holdings is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, F45 Training Holdings closed at $16.02.

William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) with an Outperform rating. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Hillman Solutions’s EPS was $1.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Hillman Solutions closed at $12.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Sera Prognostics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.89.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Phillips Edison is set to $32.00. For the second quarter, Phillips Edison had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Phillips Edison shows a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.59.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Membership Collective is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Membership Collective shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.08.

Stifel initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $13.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Markforged Holding closed at $10.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Hillman Solutions. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Hillman Solutions’s EPS was $1.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Hillman Solutions closed at $12.99.

Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for F45 Training Holdings is set to $20.00. The current stock performance of F45 Training Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.02.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ:REAX). The price target seems to have been set at $3.00 for Real Brokerage. The current stock performance of Real Brokerage shows a 52-week-high of $11.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.90.

For Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Membership Collective closed at $14.08.

For Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Markforged Holding shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.25.

UBS initiated coverage on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) with a Sell rating. The price target for Niu Technologies is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, Niu Technologies had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.38 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. At the end of the last trading period, Niu Technologies closed at $23.55.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for CTI BioPharma. CTI BioPharma earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CTI BioPharma shows a 52-week-high of $4.13 and a 52-week-low of $0.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.80.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phillips Edison is set to $33.00. For the second quarter, Phillips Edison had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips Edison closed at $29.59.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Membership Collective is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Membership Collective closed at $14.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for F45 Training Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . F45 Training Holdings closed at $16.02 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $33.00. In the second quarter, ADC Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. ADC Therapeutics closed at $25.78 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Phillips Edison. In the second quarter, Phillips Edison showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips Edison closed at $29.59.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Phillips Edison. In the second quarter, Phillips Edison showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. Phillips Edison closed at $29.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems is set to $26.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Rapid Micro Biosystems closed at $23.35 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Rapid Micro Biosystems. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Rapid Micro Biosystems closed at $23.35 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rapid Micro Biosystems is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of Rapid Micro Biosystems shows a 52-week-high of $27.04 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.35.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Membership Collective is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Membership Collective closed at $14.08.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies earned $1.14 in the first quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies closed at $15.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Phillips Edison is set to $32.00. Phillips Edison earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips Edison closed at $29.59.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sight Sciences is set to $41.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.13. Sight Sciences closed at $37.29 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Membership Collective is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Membership Collective closed at $14.08.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Victoria’s Secret. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Victoria’s Secret closed at $57.67.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Sight Sciences. The current stock performance of Sight Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.29.

With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on RMG Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RMGB). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for RMG Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.08 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. At the end of the last trading period, RMG Acquisition closed at $9.98.

For Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Phillips Edison showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. Phillips Edison closed at $29.59 at the end of the last trading period.

