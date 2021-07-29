Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 29, 2021

Upgrades

Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Air Canada (OTC:ACDVF) from Sector Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Air Canada shows a 52-week-high of $24.58 and a 52-week-low of $10.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.93.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.96. The current stock performance of Allegiant Travel shows a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $105.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.91.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, First Merchants had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current stock performance of First Merchants shows a 52-week-high of $50.65 and a 52-week-low of $21.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.58.

For Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS), Zelman upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. Century Communities earned $3.47 in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Century Communities shows a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.43.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $211.10. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $223.32.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Cirrus Logic had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $55.84. At the end of the last trading period, Cirrus Logic closed at $84.32.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) was changed from Hold to Buy. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.92. Raytheon Technologies closed at $87.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) from Neutral to Buy. Spotify Technology earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $211.10. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $223.32.

For Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Nabors Industries showed an EPS of $15.73, compared to $14.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.61 and a 52-week-low of $21.66. At the end of the last trading period, Nabors Industries closed at $90.04.

For Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. In the second quarter, Teradyne showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.90 and a 52-week-low of $74.08. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $122.08.

For Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. For the second quarter, Tesla had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $273.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $646.98.

For Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Extreme Networks earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. Extreme Networks closed at $10.43 at the end of the last trading period.

For CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Outperform. CyrusOne earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. At the end of the last trading period, CyrusOne closed at $74.56.

For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $230.00. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Communications closed at $369.49.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) from Buy to Neutral. Cirrus Logic earned $0.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cirrus Logic shows a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $55.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.32.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, CyrusOne had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.77 and a 52-week-low of $61.64. At the end of the last trading period, CyrusOne closed at $74.56.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Theratechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:THTX) was changed from Buy to Hold. Theratechnologies earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. At the end of the last trading period, Theratechnologies closed at $3.71.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Altice USA earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $24.20. Altice USA closed at $34.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) from Outperform to Neutral. Middlefield Banc earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Middlefield Banc shows a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.16.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, iRobot had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $197.40 and a 52-week-low of $67.55. iRobot closed at $88.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for Europcar Mobility Group (OTC:EURMF) was changed from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.00. Europcar Mobility Gr closed at $0.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For Naturgy Energy Group SA (OTC:GASNY), Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Naturgy Energy Group shows a 52-week-high of $5.38 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.23.

For Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Moody’s had an EPS of $3.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.52 and a 52-week-low of $253.17. At the end of the last trading period, Moody’s closed at $378.58.

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded the previous rating for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Investors Bancorp had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. At the end of the last trading period, Investors Bancorp closed at $14.45.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $19.87.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Santander Consumer USA showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. Santander Consumer USA closed at $40.95 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

For Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD), Atlantic Equities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Robinhood Markets closed at Missing Close Price .

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. POINT Biopharma Global closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ:BLU) with a Buy rating. The price target for BELLUS Health is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, BELLUS Health had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, BELLUS Health closed at $2.73.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) with an Outperform rating. Celcuity earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Celcuity closed at $20.50 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for PMV Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, in the first quarter, PMV Pharmaceuticals’s EPS was $0.26. The current stock performance of PMV Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $63.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.66.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clearside Biomedical is set to $10.00. Clearside Biomedical earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Clearside Biomedical closed at $5.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Latch is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Latch shows a 52-week-high of $13.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.29.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for US Foods Hldg. US Foods Hldg earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Foods Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $19.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.59.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY). The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for Sysco. Sysco earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sysco shows a 52-week-high of $86.73 and a 52-week-low of $50.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.65.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Performance Food Group. Performance Food Group earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.89 and a 52-week-low of $26.51. At the end of the last trading period, Performance Food Group closed at $45.48.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ:IDN). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Intellicheck. For the first quarter, Intellicheck had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. Intellicheck closed at $8.50 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for ChargePoint Holdings is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, ChargePoint Holdings earned $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. At the end of the last trading period, ChargePoint Holdings closed at $24.37.

See all analyst ratings initiations.