Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Encompass Health showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.68 and a 52-week-low of $59.10. At the end of the last trading period, Encompass Health closed at $79.76.
- According to Kepler Cheuvreux, the prior rating for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was changed from Hold to Buy. ABB earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ABB shows a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $23.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.96.
- Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Informa PLC (OTC:IFJPY) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.19 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. At the end of the last trading period, Informa closed at $14.13.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Atotech earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atotech closed at $25.09.
- According to CL King, the prior rating for Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Welbilt earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Welbilt shows a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $5.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.40.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Rightmove PLC (OTC:RTMVY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $13.35. At the end of the last trading period, Rightmove closed at $18.07.
- According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for Pennon Group PLC (OTC:PEGRY) was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Pennon Group shows a 52-week-high of $34.42 and a 52-week-low of $25.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.34.
- For ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Interestingly, in the first quarter, ContextLogic's EPS was $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. At the end of the last trading period, ContextLogic closed at $12.24.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Keysight Technologies showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.88 and a 52-week-low of $90.62. At the end of the last trading period, Keysight Technologies closed at $153.56.
Initiations
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for UWM Holdings is set to $8.50. In the first quarter, UWM Holdings earned $0.33. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.22.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vintage Wine Estates is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of Vintage Wine Estates shows a 52-week-high of $13.48 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.87.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Arcturus Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Arcturus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.15, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. At the end of the last trading period, Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $35.94.
- With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Harrow Health Inc (NASDAQ:HROW). The price target seems to have been set at $14.25 for Harrow Health. In the first quarter, Harrow Health showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.24 and a 52-week-low of $4.65. At the end of the last trading period, Harrow Health closed at $9.09.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Renalytix PLC (NASDAQ:RNLX). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Renalytix. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Renalytix's EPS was $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.91. Renalytix closed at $29.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- CICC initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CNTB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Connect Biopharma Hldgs is set to $27.00. The current stock performance of Connect Biopharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $23.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.80.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) with a Strong Buy rating. In the first quarter, BRP showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BRP shows a 52-week-high of $96.44 and a 52-week-low of $40.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.40.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Camping World Holdings is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Camping World Holdings showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Camping World Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.37.
- For Winnebago Industries Inc (NYSE:WGO), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Winnebago Industries earned $2.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Winnebago Industries shows a 52-week-high of $87.53 and a 52-week-low of $44.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.44.
- For Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. Thor Industries earned $3.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thor Industries shows a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $78.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.20.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for HealthEquity. HealthEquity earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.32 and a 52-week-low of $45.82. At the end of the last trading period, HealthEquity closed at $81.09.
