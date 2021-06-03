 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Take-Two Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Take-Two Today?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is trading higher Thursday morning after an upgrade and price target increase from Jefferies.

What Happened: Take-Two announced Wednesday it had acquired the mobile games company Nordeus for up to $378 million.

“Our investment in Nordeus strengthens further Take-Two's mobile game business, is highly complementary to Social Point and Playdots, and broadens our sports portfolio with our first-ever soccer offerings," said Michael Worosz, executive vice president and head of strategy and independent publishing for Take-Two.

Following the acquisition, Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Take-Two from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $185 to $231. The analyst cited the vast number of games that Take-Two has in development as a reason for the upgrade.

See Also: Take-Two Stock Analysts See Robust Game Pipeline, Conservative Guidance After Q4 Report

Price Action: Take-Two has traded as high as $214.91 and as low as $124.86 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 1.63% in premarket trading at $179.80.

Photo by K2NK from Flickr. 

Latest Ratings for TTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
May 2021WedbushMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTWO)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead of Jobless Claims Data
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Take-Two Stock Analysts See Robust Game Pipeline, Conservative Guidance After Q4 Report
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 5%; Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Jump
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Andrew Uerkwitz Michael Worosz why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SPLKStifelMaintains140.0
CIMorgan StanleyMaintains321.0
ESTCCitigroupMaintains175.0
MDTArgus ResearchMaintains150.0
BNLMorgan StanleyMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com